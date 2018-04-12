Synacor Inc (SYNC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Synacor Inc (NASDAQ:SYNC) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.83.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SYNC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synacor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Synacor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Synacor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th.

NASDAQ:SYNC opened at $1.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $56.26, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 0.62. Synacor has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The information services provider reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $46.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.79 million. Synacor had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 22.69%. equities research analysts anticipate that Synacor will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYNC. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in Synacor by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,777,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,689,000 after purchasing an additional 833,000 shares during the period. Raffles Associates LP acquired a new stake in Synacor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its position in Synacor by 171.7% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 147,673 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 93,328 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in Synacor by 1.8% in the third quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,307,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 23,353 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Synacor by 161.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 25,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

About Synacor

Synacor, Inc is a technology development, multiplatform services and revenue partner for video, Internet and communications providers, device manufacturers and enterprises. The Company enables its customers to provide their consumers engaging, multiscreen experiences with products that require scale, actionable data and implementation.

