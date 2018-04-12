Synchrony Financial (SYF) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Headlines about Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Synchrony Financial earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.0044552682128 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern’s rankings:

Shares of NYSE SYF traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,942,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,632,854. The stock has a market cap of $26,197.07, a PE ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $26.01 and a fifty-two week high of $40.59.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 11.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SYF shares. ValuEngine downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Barclays set a $53.00 price objective on Synchrony Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.10.

In related news, insider Thomas M. Quindlen sold 10,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $393,451.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Neeraj Mehta sold 2,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total value of $75,154.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,153,192.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,149 shares of company stock valued at $950,771. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Synchrony Financial (SYF) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Finds” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/synchrony-financial-syf-receives-daily-media-sentiment-score-of-0-14-updated-updated.html.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial is a consumer financial services company. The Company provides a range of credit products through programs it has established with a group of national and regional retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations and healthcare service providers. The Company’s revenue activities are managed through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions and CareCredit.

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.