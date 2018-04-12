Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, March 24th.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SNDX. ValuEngine raised Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Syndax Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.86.

Shares of SNDX opened at $11.33 on Friday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $15.43. The firm has a market cap of $276.00, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.13.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.75 million. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 63.51% and a negative net margin of 2,884.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 290.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Peter Ordentlich sold 7,500 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 36,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 13,911 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $28,326,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $613,000. OxFORD Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP now owns 48,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 20,753 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 512,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,161,000 after buying an additional 102,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc (Syndax) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a pipeline of combination therapies in multiple cancer indications. The Company’s product candidate, entinostat, which was granted Breakthrough Therapy designation by the FDA following positive results from its Phase IIb clinical trial, ENCORE 301, is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical trial for advanced hormone receptor positive breast cancer.

