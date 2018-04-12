Syndicate Trading 33.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SYNX)

Syndicate (CURRENCY:SYNX) traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 28th. One Syndicate coin can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00005187 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Cryptopia and YoBit. During the last seven days, Syndicate has traded up 33.4% against the US dollar. Syndicate has a market cap of $7.75 million and $963,842.00 worth of Syndicate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007952 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00065511 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00016635 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001795 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 65.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GoldReserve (XGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000230 BTC.

About Syndicate

Syndicate is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 14th, 2016. Syndicate’s total supply is 19,531,650 coins. Syndicate’s official website is syndicateltd.net. Syndicate’s official Twitter account is @SyndicateLabs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Syndicate

Syndicate can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia, YoBit, Upbit and Bittrex. It is not possible to buy Syndicate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syndicate must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syndicate using one of the exchanges listed above.

