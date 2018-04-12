Synergy Pharmaceuticals (SGYP) Shares Gap Down to $1.85

Synergy Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SGYP)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.85, but opened at $1.85. Synergy Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.82, with a volume of 1396656 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SGYP. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.08.

The company has a market capitalization of $466.19, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -21.05, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 4.33.

Synergy Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SGYP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. Synergy Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,333.76% and a negative return on equity of 652.66%. The business had revenue of $9.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 840.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Synergy Pharmaceuticals will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Synergy Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Synergy Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synergy Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Lehman Financial Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Synergy Pharmaceuticals by 405.9% in the fourth quarter. Lehman Financial Resources Inc. now owns 68,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 54,800 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Synergy Pharmaceuticals by 354.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 83,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 65,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

About Synergy Pharmaceuticals

Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) therapies. The Company’s product candidates include TRULANCE (plecanatide) and dolcanatide. The Company is engaged in the discovery, research and development efforts around analogs of uroguanylin for the treatment of GI diseases and disorders.

