Synnex (SNX) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Synnex (NYSE:SNX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 2nd, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $135.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $151.00. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.68% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Synnex from $1.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Synnex in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Synnex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synnex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down previously from $152.00) on shares of Synnex in a report on Monday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.63.

NYSE:SNX traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $104.10. 60,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,943. The company has a market capitalization of $4,068.72, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.97. Synnex has a 52 week low of $93.87 and a 52 week high of $141.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Synnex (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Synnex had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Synnex will post 10.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew Miau sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total transaction of $48,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 375,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,766,218.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea M. Zulberti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total transaction of $206,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,983.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,273,400 shares of company stock valued at $165,777,567. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Synnex by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 381,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,851,000 after buying an additional 4,546 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Synnex by 5.8% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Synnex by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after buying an additional 7,637 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in Synnex by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 17,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after buying an additional 4,607 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Synnex by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,933,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 71.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Synnex (SNX) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/synnexs-snx-buy-rating-reiterated-at-needham-company-llc-updated.html.

Synnex Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in North and South America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center server and storage solutions; system components; software; networking/communications/security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

Receive News & Ratings for Synnex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synnex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.