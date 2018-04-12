Synovus (NYSE:SNV) Shares Sold by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Synovus (NYSE:SNV) by 43.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,620 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 60,752 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Synovus worth $3,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Synovus during the third quarter valued at $1,549,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Synovus by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Synovus by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 739,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,470,000 after buying an additional 291,904 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Synovus by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 233,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,755,000 after buying an additional 17,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Synovus by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 376,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,351,000 after buying an additional 27,553 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Mark G. Holladay sold 5,000 shares of Synovus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $250,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,480.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Allen J. Gula sold 2,450 shares of Synovus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $123,039.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,111 shares in the company, valued at $3,520,974.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNV traded up $0.92 on Thursday, hitting $50.27. The stock had a trading volume of 549,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,138. The stock has a market capitalization of $5,893.71, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Synovus has a 52-week low of $39.07 and a 52-week high of $53.14.

Synovus (NYSE:SNV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $339.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.60 million. Synovus had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 18.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Synovus will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synovus declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from Synovus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. Synovus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.53%.

Several research firms recently commented on SNV. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Synovus in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synovus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Synovus in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Synovus from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray began coverage on Synovus in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.23.

About Synovus

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise cash management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

