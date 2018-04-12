Synovus (SNV) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Piper Jaffray

Piper Jaffray began coverage on shares of Synovus (NYSE:SNV) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $52.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Piper Jaffray also issued estimates for Synovus’ Q1 2018 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $3.42 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.72 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Synovus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Synovus from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the company from $51.67 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a hold rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Synovus in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Synovus from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens restated a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Synovus in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Synovus presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.23.

SNV stock opened at $49.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Synovus has a twelve month low of $39.07 and a twelve month high of $53.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5,810.64, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05.

Synovus (NYSE:SNV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $339.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.60 million. Synovus had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 18.27%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Synovus will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synovus announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from Synovus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Synovus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.53%.

In related news, VP Mark G. Holladay sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $250,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 52,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,611,480.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Allen J. Gula sold 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $123,039.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,520,974.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Synovus during the third quarter valued at about $1,549,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Synovus by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Synovus by 7.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 376,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,351,000 after purchasing an additional 27,553 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Synovus by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 739,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,470,000 after purchasing an additional 291,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Synovus during the third quarter valued at about $862,000. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Synovus

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise cash management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

