Syntal Capital Partners LLC Invests $701,000 in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 600 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,045.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,775,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,718,711,000 after buying an additional 1,620,588 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,863,386 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $26,003,758,000 after buying an additional 764,115 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 94,448.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 572,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 572,359 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,925,821 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $23,160,193,000 after buying an additional 554,990 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Amazon.com by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 822,827 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $796,497,000 after buying an additional 457,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMZN. MED began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,436.22 price target on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,578.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $1,550.00 to $1,392.05 and set a “fair value” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,493.45.

Shares of AMZN opened at $1,427.05 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $884.49 and a one year high of $1,617.54. The company has a market cap of $680,693.44, a price-to-earnings ratio of 313.64, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.31. Amazon.com had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $60.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,454.37, for a total transaction of $2,908,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,462.32, for a total transaction of $795,502.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,553,336.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,214 shares of company stock valued at $9,251,120. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

