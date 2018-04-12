T-coin Achieves Market Capitalization of $0.00 (TCOIN)

T-coin (CURRENCY:TCOIN) traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One T-coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. T-coin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $1,598.00 worth of T-coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, T-coin has traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007555 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002948 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.51 or 0.00812728 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00016405 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012957 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00040118 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00162056 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00057905 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

T-coin Profile

T-coin’s official website is www.trcplatform.com.

Buying and Selling T-coin

T-coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is not possible to buy T-coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade T-coin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy T-coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for T-coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for T-coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.