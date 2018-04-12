T-Mobile US (TMUS) Debt Trading 0.8% Lower

An issue of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) debt fell 0.8% as a percentage of its face value during trading on Thursday. The high-yield issue of debt has a 5.125% coupon and will mature on April 15, 2025. The debt is now trading at $101.00 and was trading at $100.50 one week ago. Price moves in a company’s debt in credit markets sometimes anticipate parallel moves in its share price.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Macquarie upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.65.

TMUS traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,380,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,100,343. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $53,940.08, a PE ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.42. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.60 and a twelve month high of $68.88.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $10.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.84 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, major shareholder Telekom Holding B.V. Deutsche bought 365,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.35 per share, with a total value of $22,027,750.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 536,221,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,360,941,996.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO G Michael Sievert sold 11,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total transaction of $699,522.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 475,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,789,620.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,840,000 shares of company stock valued at $110,974,950 and sold 55,252 shares valued at $3,536,676. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. 35.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 72.6 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

