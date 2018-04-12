Head-To-Head Review: T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) vs. Its Rivals

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ: TMUS) is one of 20 publicly-traded companies in the “Radiotelephone communication” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare T-Mobile US to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

T-Mobile US has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, T-Mobile US’s rivals have a beta of 1.63, suggesting that their average share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares T-Mobile US and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets T-Mobile US 11.19% 9.60% 2.86% T-Mobile US Competitors 2.30% -19.54% 2.56%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for T-Mobile US and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score T-Mobile US 1 4 19 3 2.89 T-Mobile US Competitors 182 522 739 24 2.41

T-Mobile US currently has a consensus target price of $70.93, suggesting a potential upside of 12.73%. As a group, “Radiotelephone communication” companies have a potential upside of 66.73%. Given T-Mobile US’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe T-Mobile US has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares T-Mobile US and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio T-Mobile US $40.60 billion $4.54 billion 27.48 T-Mobile US Competitors $14.87 billion $351.26 million 35.21

T-Mobile US has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. T-Mobile US is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.7% of T-Mobile US shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.6% of shares of all “Radiotelephone communication” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of T-Mobile US shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of shares of all “Radiotelephone communication” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

T-Mobile US beats its rivals on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 72.6 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers. In addition, the company offers services, devices, and accessories under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands through its owned and operated retail stores, third party distributors, and its Websites. It also sells its devices to dealers and other third party distributors for resale through independent third-party retail outlets and various third-party Websites. As of December 31, 2017, T-Mobile US, Inc. operated approximately 2,200 T-Mobile and MetroPCS retail locations, including stores and kiosks. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington. T-Mobile US, Inc. is a subsidiary of Deutsche Telekom AG.

