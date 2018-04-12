Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, “Tableau Software, Inc. engages in providing analytics and data visualization software. The company offers Tableau Desktop, Tableau Server and Tableau Public. It also provides related maintenance and support, and professional and training services. The Company’s product helps a single user on a laptop analyze data from a simple spreadsheet, or to enable thousands of users across an enterprise to execute queries against databases. Tableau Software, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DATA. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Tableau Software from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Tableau Software from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo boosted their price objective on shares of Tableau Software to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Tableau Software to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Tableau Software in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tableau Software has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.92.

Shares of DATA traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.97. The company had a trading volume of 181,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,182. The company has a market cap of $6,429.85, a P/E ratio of -34.03 and a beta of 0.79. Tableau Software has a 52-week low of $50.47 and a 52-week high of $87.60.

Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The software company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $249.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.63 million. Tableau Software had a negative return on equity of 23.84% and a negative net margin of 21.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. analysts expect that Tableau Software will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Damon A. Fletcher sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.45, for a total transaction of $166,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,824,930.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Elissa Fink sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total transaction of $191,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,844 shares in the company, valued at $5,349,351.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 933,719 shares of company stock worth $73,445,439 over the last ninety days. 28.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Tableau Software by 871.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the software company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tableau Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Invictus RG acquired a new position in Tableau Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Tableau Software by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,287 shares of the software company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Tableau Software by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,160 shares of the software company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: "Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research" was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily.

About Tableau Software

Tableau Software, Inc provides business analytics software products. It offers Tableau Desktop, an analytics product that empowers people to access and analyze data; and Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform with data management and scalability to foster sharing of analytics, as well as to enhance the dissemination of information in an organization and promote decision-making.

