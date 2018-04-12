Tahoe Resources (NYSE:TAHO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Tahoe Resources (NYSE:TAHO) (TSE:THO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 28th. The firm set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

TAHO has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Tahoe Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 24th. ValuEngine cut Tahoe Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Tahoe Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tahoe Resources has an average rating of “Hold”.

NYSE TAHO traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $5.06. 568,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,953,589. The company has a market cap of $1,554.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.18. Tahoe Resources has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $9.68.

Tahoe Resources (NYSE:TAHO) (TSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $117.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.88 million. Tahoe Resources had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. research analysts predict that Tahoe Resources will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tahoe Resources by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 677,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 182,264 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc increased its stake in Tahoe Resources by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 111,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 49,399 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Tahoe Resources by 782.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,223,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,259 shares in the last quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Tahoe Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,128,000. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP increased its stake in Tahoe Resources by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 563,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tahoe Resources

Tahoe Resources Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, develops, and operates mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for silver, gold, lead, zinc, and copper deposits, as well as precious metals assets. The company holds interest in the La Arena gold mine located in the Huamachuco district of northern Peru; Shahuindo mine located in the province of Cajabamba in northern Peru; and La Arena II, a copper-gold porphyry deposit located in Peru.

