Rusty Banbury Sells 2,442 Shares of Tahoe Resources (THO) Stock

Tahoe Resources (TSE:THO) (NASDAQ:TAHO) insider Rusty Banbury sold 2,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.15, for a total value of C$15,018.30.

TSE:THO remained flat at $C$6.31 during trading hours on Thursday. 173,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,059,680. Tahoe Resources has a 52 week low of C$4.75 and a 52 week high of C$12.98.

Tahoe Resources (TSE:THO) (NASDAQ:TAHO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.06). Tahoe Resources had a negative net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of C$149.51 million for the quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on THO. TD Securities cut their target price on Tahoe Resources from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Tahoe Resources from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Tahoe Resources from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Tahoe Resources from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$8.50.

Tahoe Resources Company Profile

Tahoe Resources Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, develops, and operates mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for silver, gold, lead, zinc, and copper deposits, as well as precious metals assets. The company holds interest in the La Arena gold mine located in the Huamachuco district of northern Peru; Shahuindo mine located in the province of Cajabamba in northern Peru; and La Arena II, a copper-gold porphyry deposit located in Peru.

