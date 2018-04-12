Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (NASDAQ:TTWO) President Sells 12,263 Shares

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (NASDAQ:TTWO) President Karl Slatoff sold 12,263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $1,152,108.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Karl Slatoff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 2nd, Karl Slatoff sold 227,671 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total transaction of $21,799,498.25.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded up $1.02 on Thursday, hitting $97.64. The stock had a trading volume of 117,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,754,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.18. Take-Two Interactive Software Inc has a one year low of $57.36 and a one year high of $129.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $11,169.85, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.04.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.34. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The firm had revenue of $653.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.08 million. equities research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software Inc will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTWO. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Invictus RG lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1,188.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invictus RG now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Hilliard Lyons raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $148.00 target price (down from $150.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.48.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc is a developer, publisher and marketer of entertainment for consumers around the world. The Company develops and publishes products through its labels, Rockstar Games and 2K. It operates through publishing segment. It has a portfolio of software content for the hardware platforms in a range of genres, including action, adventure, family/casual, racing, role-playing, shooter, sports and strategy, which it distributes across the world.

