Talanx AG (ETR:TLX) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €37.21 ($45.94).

Several research firms recently weighed in on TLX. JPMorgan Chase set a €39.80 ($49.14) price target on Talanx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. equinet set a €40.00 ($49.38) price objective on Talanx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Nord/LB set a €39.00 ($48.15) price objective on Talanx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. Societe Generale set a €41.00 ($50.62) price objective on Talanx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($49.38) price objective on Talanx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th.

ETR TLX opened at €36.64 ($45.23) on Thursday. Talanx has a 52 week low of €30.66 ($37.85) and a 52 week high of €37.32 ($46.07).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/talanx-ag-tlx-given-consensus-rating-of-hold-by-analysts.html.

Talanx Company Profile

Talanx Aktiengesellschaft provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

Receive News & Ratings for Talanx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talanx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.