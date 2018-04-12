Tallgrass Energy GP (TEGP) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Tallgrass Energy GP (NYSE:TEGP) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Wednesday, March 28th. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Tallgrass Energy GP from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Barclays downgraded shares of Tallgrass Energy GP from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Tallgrass Energy GP in a research note on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tallgrass Energy GP from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tallgrass Energy GP from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.64.

TEGP opened at $20.34 on Wednesday. Tallgrass Energy GP has a 52 week low of $17.14 and a 52 week high of $29.34. The stock has a market cap of $3,457.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Tallgrass Energy GP (NYSE:TEGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). Tallgrass Energy GP had a negative net margin of 19.63% and a positive return on equity of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $174.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.26 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Tallgrass Energy GP will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.60%. This is a positive change from Tallgrass Energy GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 27th. Tallgrass Energy GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 193.42%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in Tallgrass Energy GP by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 12,310,643 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $316,876,000 after acquiring an additional 140,233 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Tallgrass Energy GP by 5.8% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,303,355 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $93,320,000 after acquiring an additional 180,570 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Tallgrass Energy GP by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,663,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $68,567,000 after acquiring an additional 226,300 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Tallgrass Energy GP by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,628,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $67,658,000 after acquiring an additional 27,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. boosted its stake in Tallgrass Energy GP by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 2,528,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,076,000 after acquiring an additional 95,670 shares in the last quarter. 30.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tallgrass Energy GP Company Profile

Tallgrass Energy GP, LP, through its interests in Tallgrass Equity, LLC, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

