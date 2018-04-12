Tamarack-Valley-Energy (TVE) Price Target Cut to C$3.75

Tamarack-Valley-Energy (CVE:TVE) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at CIBC from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a report issued on Tuesday, March 20th. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 85.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TVE. Laurentian set a C$5.50 price objective on shares of Tamarack-Valley-Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Tamarack-Valley-Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. GMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Tamarack-Valley-Energy from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Tamarack-Valley-Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Tamarack-Valley-Energy in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tamarack-Valley-Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.23.

Shares of TVE stock opened at C$25.03 on Tuesday. Tamarack-Valley-Energy has a 1 year low of C$24.80 and a 1 year high of C$26.98.

In other news, Director John Glenn Leach bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,270.00. Also, insider Gmt Capital Corp bought 14,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,033.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 37,300 shares of company stock worth $96,303.

About Tamarack-Valley-Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (Tamarack) is a Canada-based oil and natural gas company. The Company has working interests in petroleum and natural gas properties in the Alder Flats area. Tamarack has interests in over 220 sections of land in the Wilson Creek and Alder Flats area of Alberta. The Company operates a range of oil batteries, which have capacities of approximately 3,800 barrels per day (bbl/d) capacity and approximately 1,000 bbl/d; an approximately 30 million cubic feet per day (mmcf/d) gas plant, and an approximately six mmcf/d gas plant.

