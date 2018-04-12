Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Brokerages expect Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) to announce ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.79) and the highest is ($0.45). Tandem Diabetes Care reported earnings per share of ($7.50) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will report full-year earnings of ($1.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($1.32). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.67). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tandem Diabetes Care.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The medical device company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $40.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Tandem Diabetes Care’s quarterly revenue was up 61.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TNDM. BidaskClub raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 7th. Oppenheimer set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.16.

Shares of NASDAQ TNDM traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,450,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,430. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1-year low of $2.14 and a 1-year high of $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.34, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of -0.32.

In related news, Director Dick Allen purchased 25,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.88 per share, for a total transaction of $99,091.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kim D. Blickenstaff purchased 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 850,539 shares of company stock worth $1,749,091. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,233,607 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,991 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.46% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

