Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms have also commented on TNDM. ValuEngine upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 7th. Oppenheimer set a $8.00 target price on Tandem Diabetes Care and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Cowen upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.16.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $7.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.63. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12 month low of $2.14 and a 12 month high of $12.20.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The medical device company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $40.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, CEO Kim D. Blickenstaff bought 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher J. Twomey bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 850,539 shares of company stock worth $1,749,091 in the last quarter. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,233,607 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,991 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.46% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong-Buy”” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/tandem-diabetes-care-tndm-upgraded-by-bidaskclub-to-strong-buy.html.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.