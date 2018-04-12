Tao Trading Up 69.9% Over Last 7 Days (CRYPTO:XTO)

Tao (CURRENCY:XTO) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One Tao coin can now be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00006997 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tao has traded 69.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tao has a total market cap of $18.11 million and $1,756.00 worth of Tao was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Syndicate (SYNX) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005111 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00084900 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00016448 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000057 BTC.

GoldReserve (XGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Tao Coin Profile

Tao (CRYPTO:XTO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 28th, 2016. Tao’s total supply is 32,870,621 coins. The official website for Tao is tao.network. Tao’s official Twitter account is @taoblockchain.

Buying and Selling Tao

Tao can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX. It is not currently possible to purchase Tao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tao must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tao using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Tao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.