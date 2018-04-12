Tao 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.00 (XTO)

Tao (CURRENCY:XTO) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 2:00 AM ET on March 20th. Over the last week, Tao has traded 24.9% higher against the US dollar. One Tao coin can now be bought for $0.55 or 0.00007952 BTC on major exchanges. Tao has a total market capitalization of $18.12 million and approximately $1.00 worth of Tao was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Syndicate (SYNX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005135 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00075559 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00016807 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded 51.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000074 BTC.

GoldReserve (XGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000230 BTC.

About Tao

Tao (XTO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 28th, 2016. Tao’s total supply is 32,869,780 coins. Tao’s official Twitter account is @taoblockchain. The official website for Tao is tao.network.

Buying and Selling Tao

Tao can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX. It is not currently possible to purchase Tao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tao must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tao using one of the exchanges listed above.

