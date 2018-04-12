Head-To-Head Comparison: Targa Pipeline Partners (APL) & Baker Hughes A GE (BHI)

Baker Hughes A GE (NYSE: BHI) and Targa Pipeline Partners (NYSE:APL) are both companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.3% of Baker Hughes A GE shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Baker Hughes A GE shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Baker Hughes A GE and Targa Pipeline Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baker Hughes A GE -1.42% -0.29% -0.59% Targa Pipeline Partners 14.09% 17.87% 9.56%

Dividends

Baker Hughes A GE pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Targa Pipeline Partners does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Baker Hughes A GE and Targa Pipeline Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baker Hughes A GE 1 6 4 0 2.27 Targa Pipeline Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Baker Hughes A GE currently has a consensus price target of $52.67, suggesting a potential downside of 8.69%. Given Baker Hughes A GE’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Baker Hughes A GE is more favorable than Targa Pipeline Partners.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Baker Hughes A GE and Targa Pipeline Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baker Hughes A GE N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Targa Pipeline Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Baker Hughes A GE beats Targa Pipeline Partners on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Baker Hughes A GE Company Profile

Baker Hughes, a GE Company is an oil and gas company. The Company is a provider of integrated oilfield products, services and digital solutions. The Company’s products and services include upstream, midstream, downstream, industrial and digital. The Company’s upstream, which includes evaluation, drilling, completions and production. Midstream enables the power and compression efficiency for LNG and pipeline and storage. Downstream builds reliability and safety into process operations that includes refining and petrochemical and fertilizer solutions. The company’s industrial solutions offers power generation, to advanced control systems and sensing technology that power industrial facilities. Digital transformation integrates data on an open platform with security and scale. The digital transformation enables field services with real-time insights. The Company’s technology delivers capacities in smaller footprints.

Targa Pipeline Partners Company Profile

Targa Pipeline Partners, L.P. (the Partnership), formerly Atlas Pipeline Partners, L.P., was formed by its parent, Targa Resources Corp., to own, operate, acquire and develop a diversified portfolio of complementary midstream energy assets. The Partnership is a provider of midstream natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGL), terminaling and crude oil gathering services in the United States. The Partnership is engaged in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting and selling NGLs and NGL products; gathering, storing and terminaling crude oil; and storing, terminaling and selling refined petroleum products.

