Tate & Lyle (TATE) Price Target Cut to GBX 660 by Analysts at BNP Paribas

Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at BNP Paribas from GBX 670 ($9.47) to GBX 660 ($9.33) in a research report issued on Thursday, April 5th. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas’ price target points to a potential upside of 17.02% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($12.01) price objective on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Investec restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 735 ($10.39) price objective on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Tate & Lyle to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 630 ($8.90) price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Tate & Lyle from GBX 725 ($10.25) to GBX 650 ($9.19) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 730.17 ($10.32).

Shares of TATE opened at GBX 564 ($7.97) on Thursday. Tate & Lyle has a 1-year low of GBX 539.40 ($7.62) and a 1-year high of GBX 796.50 ($11.26).

In other Tate & Lyle news, insider Gerry M. Murphy purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 571 ($8.07) per share, for a total transaction of £57,100 ($80,706.71).

About Tate & Lyle

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Speciality Food Ingredients and Bulk Ingredients.

