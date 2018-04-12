Tcg Bdc (CGBD) Lowered to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase downgraded shares of Tcg Bdc (NASDAQ:CGBD) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase currently has $19.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CGBD. Zacks Investment Research cut Tcg Bdc from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Tcg Bdc in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. They set a buy rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tcg Bdc has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGBD traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.84. 2,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,202. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Tcg Bdc has a 52-week low of $16.76 and a 52-week high of $20.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,122.48 and a P/E ratio of 10.19.

Tcg Bdc (NASDAQ:CGBD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Tcg Bdc had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 51.03%. The firm had revenue of $49.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.10 million. research analysts predict that Tcg Bdc will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. Tcg Bdc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGBD. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Tcg Bdc by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 360,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,775,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Tcg Bdc by 508.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 11,945 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD grew its holdings in Tcg Bdc by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 203,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after buying an additional 10,085 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Tcg Bdc during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,619,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tcg Bdc during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Tcg Bdc (CGBD) Lowered to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/tcg-bdc-cgbd-lowered-to-neutral-at-jpmorgan-chase.html.

About Tcg Bdc

TCG BDC, Inc, formerly Carlyle GMS Finance, Inc, is a managed and non-diversified closed-end investment company. The Company is focused on lending to middle market companies. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments in the United States and middle market companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Tcg Bdc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tcg Bdc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.