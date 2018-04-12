21,116 Shares in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GES. Invictus RG acquired a new position in Guess? during the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guess? in the 4th quarter valued at about $365,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Guess? by 168.5% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 23,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 14,597 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Guess? in the 3rd quarter valued at about $430,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guess? by 183.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 18,592 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

GES traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,698,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,746,171. The stock has a market cap of $1,952.36, a PE ratio of 33.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Guess?, Inc. has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $24.01.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. Guess? had a positive return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Guess?, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GES. B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Guess? in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guess? from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Guess? from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Guess? in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.13.

Guess? Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes and licenses a lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women and children. The Company operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Europe, Asia, Americas Wholesale and Licensing. The Americas Retail segment includes the Company’s retail and e-commerce operations in North and Central America and its retail operations in South America.

