17,797 Shares in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,073,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,362,000 after purchasing an additional 629,762 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Century Aluminum by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 461,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,059,000 after acquiring an additional 34,510 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Century Aluminum by 68.4% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 205,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 83,340 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Century Aluminum by 893.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 180,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 161,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Century Aluminum by 379.8% in the fourth quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 120,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 95,714 shares in the last quarter. 65.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CENX traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.64. 3,598,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,635,318. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Century Aluminum has a 12-month low of $11.59 and a 12-month high of $24.77. The firm has a market cap of $1,744.25, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.78 and a beta of 0.87.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Century Aluminum had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $433.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Century Aluminum from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Century Aluminum from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Century Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

