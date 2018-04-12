Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases Shares of 10,838 Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,838 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXTN. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Exterran by 7,962.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,628 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exterran in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in shares of Exterran in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exterran in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Exterran by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,533 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EXTN traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.78. The stock had a trading volume of 131,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,994. The stock has a market cap of $997.53, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.79 and a beta of 0.91. Exterran Co. has a twelve month low of $23.29 and a twelve month high of $33.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The energy company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.50 million. Exterran had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 0.26%. equities analysts anticipate that Exterran Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

EXTN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Exterran from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exterran from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st.

In related news, SVP Girish Saligram sold 7,500 shares of Exterran stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $226,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William M. Goodyear acquired 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.56 per share, with a total value of $57,876.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Exterran Profile

Exterran Corporation engages in the compression, production, and processing of products and services for the oil and natural gas industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. Its contract operation services include personnel, equipment, tools, materials, and supplies.

