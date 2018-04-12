13,518 Shares in Green Plains Inc. (GPRE) Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adams Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,004,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Green Plains by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 118,852 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 9,787 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Green Plains by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 524,456 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,568,000 after purchasing an additional 42,724 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Green Plains by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 986,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,734,000 after purchasing an additional 390,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Green Plains by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 29,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 13,683 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Michelle Mapes sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $134,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,515 shares in the company, valued at $684,374.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael A. Metzler sold 21,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $400,007.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $793,649. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $16.25 on Thursday. Green Plains Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.60 and a 1-year high of $26.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.04, a P/E ratio of -18.90, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $920.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Green Plains Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Green Plains’s dividend payout ratio is -55.81%.

GPRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Jaffray reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

Green Plains Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

