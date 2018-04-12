Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases Shares of 4,928 Foundation Medicine (NASDAQ:FMI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Foundation Medicine (NASDAQ:FMI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Foundation Medicine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Foundation Medicine by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Foundation Medicine by 419.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 7,735 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Foundation Medicine by 215.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 6,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Foundation Medicine by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMI traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.70. 159,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,768. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $2,826.99, a PE ratio of -17.71 and a beta of -0.13. Foundation Medicine has a 52-week low of $31.10 and a 52-week high of $87.10.

Foundation Medicine (NASDAQ:FMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($0.08). Foundation Medicine had a negative return on equity of 207.73% and a negative net margin of 105.60%. The business had revenue of $48.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Foundation Medicine will post -4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Foundation Medicine news, Director Michael J. Pellini sold 13,659 shares of Foundation Medicine stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total value of $959,954.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,026,749.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Pellini sold 3,500 shares of Foundation Medicine stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $274,015.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 318,177 shares of company stock valued at $21,904,741. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FMI has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Foundation Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Foundation Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on shares of Foundation Medicine in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Foundation Medicine in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Foundation Medicine in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.60.

Foundation Medicine Company Profile

Foundation Medicine, Inc provides various molecular information products in the United States. The company's molecular information platform includes proprietary methods and algorithms to analyze specimens across various types of cancer, as well as for incorporating that information into clinical care; and offers genomic insights about each patient's individual cancer, enabling physicians to optimize treatments in clinical practice and biopharmaceutical companies to develop targeted therapies and immunotherapies.

