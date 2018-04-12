Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys New Position in Deltic Timber Corp (NYSE:DEL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Deltic Timber Corp (NYSE:DEL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,777 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deltic Timber in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Deltic Timber in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deltic Timber in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Deltic Timber in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Deltic Timber during the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Deltic Timber from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.13.

DEL stock traded down $5.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $93.28. 2,106,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,347. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Deltic Timber Corp has a fifty-two week low of $65.65 and a fifty-two week high of $100.35.

Deltic Timber (NYSE:DEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Deltic Timber had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $72.04 million during the quarter.

WARNING: “Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys New Position in Deltic Timber Corp (NYSE:DEL)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/teacher-retirement-system-of-texas-invests-346000-in-deltic-timber-corp-del-stock-updated-updated-updated.html.

Deltic Timber Company Profile

Deltic Timber Corporation is a vertically integrated natural resources company. The Company is engaged in the growing and harvesting of timber and the manufacturing and marketing of lumber and medium density fiberboard (MDF). It operates through four segments: Woodlands, which manages all aspects of the Company’s timberlands; Manufacturing, which consists of its approximately two sawmills that manufacture a range of softwood lumber products and the Del-Tin Fiber plant that produces MDF; Real Estate, which includes the Company’s four real estate developments and a related country club operation, and Corporate.

Receive News & Ratings for Deltic Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deltic Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.