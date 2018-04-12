Teachers Advisors LLC Has $35.32 Million Stake in NorthWestern Corp (NWE)

Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 591,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,630 shares during the quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC owned about 1.22% of NorthWestern worth $35,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in NorthWestern by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the third quarter worth about $249,000. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 29.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 4,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Michael R. Cashell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $50,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $103,284.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,793.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,900 shares of company stock worth $414,181 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NWE. Zacks Investment Research cut NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Wells Fargo set a $55.00 price target on NorthWestern and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $55.60.

Shares of NYSE:NWE traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.93. The stock had a trading volume of 386,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,656.58, a PE ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.23. NorthWestern Corp has a 1-year low of $50.01 and a 1-year high of $64.47.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.04). NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $344.55 million for the quarter. analysts expect that NorthWestern Corp will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

NorthWestern Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as North-Western Energy, provides electricity and natural gas. The Company’s segments are Electric operations, Natural gas operations and All other. As of December 31, 2016, the Company provided electricity and natural gas to approximately 709,600 customers in Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska.

