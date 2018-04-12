Teachers Advisors LLC Has $18.62 Million Position in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,232,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,719 shares during the quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.43% of BGC Partners worth $18,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BGCP. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in BGC Partners by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,762,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,548 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in BGC Partners by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,847,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,437 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in BGC Partners by 284.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,597,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,790 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BGC Partners by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,123,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,197,000 after acquiring an additional 973,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogle Investment Management L P DE grew its stake in BGC Partners by 843.4% during the 4th quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE now owns 867,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,102,000 after acquiring an additional 775,201 shares in the last quarter. 44.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BGCP opened at $13.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4,033.19, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.13. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $894.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.00 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 0.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. equities analysts forecast that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

BGCP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BGC Financial raised BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. BidaskClub cut BGC Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet cut BGC Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Teachers Advisors LLC Has $18.62 Million Position in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/teachers-advisors-llc-buys-96719-shares-of-bgc-partners-inc-bgcp-updated-updated.html.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc (BGC) is a global brokerage company servicing the financial and real estate markets. The Company operates through two segments: Financial Services and Real Estate Services. It provides a range of services, including trade execution, broker-dealer services clearing, trade compression, post trade, information, and other back-office services to a range of financial and non-financial institutions.

Receive News & Ratings for BGC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.