Teachers Advisors LLC Sells 38,849 Shares of Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT)

Teachers Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 847,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,849 shares during the quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.86% of Essent Group worth $36,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ESNT. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESNT has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Essent Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Essent Group from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Essent Group from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.56.

In other news, CEO Mark Casale sold 370,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $16,494,948.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,845,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,118,342. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESNT traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.86. 1,133,151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 863,974. Essent Group has a 52 week low of $34.07 and a 52 week high of $50.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,527.48, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.17.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $161.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.22 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 65.87% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. analysts predict that Essent Group will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Teachers Advisors LLC Sells 38,849 Shares of Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/teachers-advisors-llc-cuts-holdings-in-essent-group-ltd-esnt-updated-updated-updated.html.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.