Teachers Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Alkermes worth $9,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Alkermes by 3,926.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 214,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,727,000 after purchasing an additional 219,872 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Alkermes by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 326,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,892,000 after purchasing an additional 151,281 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alkermes by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,054,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,911,000 after purchasing an additional 628,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alkermes in the fourth quarter worth about $7,885,000.

In other news, insider Shane Cooke sold 1,700 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $102,034.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,408 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,008.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul J. Mitchell sold 1,000 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total transaction of $56,770.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,635,250. 5.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALKS stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.52. 349,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,145,717. The firm has a market cap of $6,660.89, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.22 and a beta of 1.82. Alkermes Plc has a 1 year low of $41.15 and a 1 year high of $71.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $275.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.23 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 17.48% and a negative return on equity of 4.32%. Alkermes’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Alkermes Plc will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALKS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Alkermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup set a $62.00 target price on shares of Alkermes and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Alkermes Profile

Alkermes plc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the researching, developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products that are designed to address medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas. The Company has a portfolio of marketed drug products and a clinical pipeline of products that address central nervous system (CNS) disorders, such as schizophrenia, depression, addiction and multiple sclerosis (MS).

