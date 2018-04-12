BP plc (BP) Shares Bought by Teachers Advisors LLC

Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 463,893 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares during the quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $19,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BP. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in BP by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,801,144 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $243,822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155,200 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in BP by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,270,553 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $179,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,709 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new position in BP during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,406,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BP by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,444,903 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $270,881,000 after acquiring an additional 950,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in BP by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,727,733 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $197,908,000 after acquiring an additional 641,751 shares in the last quarter. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of BP in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised BP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Vetr cut BP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.43 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.92.

BP opened at $43.06 on Thursday. BP plc has a twelve month low of $33.83 and a twelve month high of $44.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $137,880.84, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.91.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). BP had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $67.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that BP plc will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.60%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “BP plc (BP) Shares Bought by Teachers Advisors LLC” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/teachers-advisors-llc-has-19-50-million-holdings-in-bp-plc-bp-updated-updated-updated.html.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. is an integrated oil and gas company. The Company owns an interest in OJSC Oil Company Rosneft (Rosneft), an oil and gas company. The Company’s segments include Upstream, Downstream, Rosneft, and Other businesses and corporate. The Upstream segment is engaged in oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, as well as midstream transportation, storage and processing.

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.