Teachers Advisors LLC Acquires 4,833 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions (BFAM)

Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 208,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,833 shares during the quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $19,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,251,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,602,000 after acquiring an additional 254,336 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 13,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares during the period. Finally, JOYN Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. 99.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs assumed coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.67.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, EVP Stephen I. Dreier sold 2,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $271,406.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 2,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.35, for a total transaction of $282,426.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,323 shares in the company, valued at $10,519,298.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,281 shares of company stock worth $17,283,291 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BFAM opened at $98.23 on Thursday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 1-year low of $71.08 and a 1-year high of $105.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5,649.86, a P/E ratio of 38.52, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.07.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.99 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 20.69%. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc is a provider of child care, early education and other services. The Company provides services under multi-year contracts with employers offering child care and other dependent care solutions as part of their employee benefits packages. Its segments include full service center-based care services, back-up dependent care services and other educational advisory services.

