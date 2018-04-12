Teachers Advisors LLC Has $4.16 Million Holdings in Cable One (CABO)

Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cable One (NYSE:CABO) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Cable One worth $4,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 203,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,061,000 after purchasing an additional 4,714 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 95,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,417,000 after purchasing an additional 17,972 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 82,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,304,000 after purchasing an additional 16,680 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 18.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 81,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,596,000 after purchasing an additional 12,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 312.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 69,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,385,000 after purchasing an additional 52,867 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Thomas O. Might sold 2,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $726.54, for a total transaction of $2,051,022.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,140 shares in the company, valued at $10,999,815.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CABO opened at $691.99 on Thursday. Cable One has a fifty-two week low of $627.25 and a fifty-two week high of $788.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $3,941.13, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.23.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.87 by ($0.09). Cable One had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The firm had revenue of $257.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Cable One will post 27.64 EPS for the current year.

CABO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $781.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $741.00 target price (up previously from $700.00) on shares of Cable One in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $788.00.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers data services, including home.cableone.net, an Internet portal that provides various email addresses; and WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home.

