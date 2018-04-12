Teachers Advisors LLC Sells 413,225 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN)

Teachers Advisors LLC decreased its position in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) by 67.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 199,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 413,225 shares during the quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Allison Transmission worth $8,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,149,530 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $221,790,000 after buying an additional 34,690 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,065,472 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $132,030,000 after buying an additional 68,837 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 0.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,732,598 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $102,554,000 after buying an additional 10,476 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,584,627 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $111,320,000 after purchasing an additional 796,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,514,322 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,222,000 after purchasing an additional 742,443 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALSN. Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 price target on Allison Transmission and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. ValuEngine raised Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase downgraded Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.82.

Shares of ALSN stock traded up $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $39.59. The company had a trading volume of 41,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,089. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $32.93 and a twelve month high of $45.69. The stock has a market cap of $5,494.81, a PE ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.19.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The auto parts company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.89. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 60.52% and a net margin of 22.28%. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Allison Transmission’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James A. Star sold 322,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total value of $14,331,563.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,844,110.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Star sold 505,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total value of $22,548,473.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,850,742.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 962,595 shares of company stock valued at $42,908,007. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc and its subsidiaries design and manufacture commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions. The Company manufactures fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical United States defense vehicles. The Company’s transmissions are used in a range of applications, including on-highway trucks (distribution, refuse, construction, fire and emergency), buses (primarily school, transit and hybrid-transit), motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment (energy, mining and construction) and defense vehicles (wheeled and tracked).

