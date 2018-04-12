Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) Stake Raised by Teachers Advisors LLC

Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,641,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,753 shares during the quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $8,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sirius XM by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,136,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,992 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 44,612,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,123,000 after acquiring an additional 9,657,090 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 43,824,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,901,000 after acquiring an additional 7,449,602 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,272,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 13,210,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,500 shares in the last quarter. 20.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $6.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28,163.99, a P/E ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $4.73 and a one year high of $6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.42, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 79.79% and a net margin of 11.94%. analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Sirius XM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Sirius XM news, Director Joan Lordi Amble sold 73,961 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $480,746.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,174 shares in the company, valued at $657,631. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph A. Verbrugge sold 863,570 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $5,267,777.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,986,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,218,802.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,113,308 shares of company stock valued at $6,822,521. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SIRI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Buckingham Research started coverage on Sirius XM in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank upgraded Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $5.25 to $6.50 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Goldman Sachs raised their target price on Sirius XM from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Sirius XM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.21.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Radio Inc broadcasts its music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels in the United States on a subscription fee basis through its two satellite radio systems. Subscribers can also receive certain of its music and other channels over the Internet, including through applications for mobile devices.

