New York Community Bank (NYCB) Stake Increased by Teachers Advisors LLC

Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bank (NYSE:NYCB) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 702,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,990 shares during the quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of New York Community Bank worth $9,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NYCB. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bank by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 27,831,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,742,000 after acquiring an additional 7,036,258 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,004,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,176,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,636,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in New York Community Bank by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,132,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $639,700,000 after purchasing an additional 518,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NYCB. ValuEngine lowered New York Community Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered New York Community Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered New York Community Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of New York Community Bank in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on New York Community Bank from $14.00 to $14.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.48.

NYCB opened at $12.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6,230.62, a PE ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. New York Community Bank has a one year low of $11.67 and a one year high of $14.53.

New York Community Bank (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $296.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.29 million. New York Community Bank had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 25.91%. research analysts forecast that New York Community Bank will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

About New York Community Bank

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for New York Community Bank and New York Commercial Bank that offer banking products and financial services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products that include checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, NOW and money market accounts, and non-interest-bearing accounts.

