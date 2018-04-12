Teachers Advisors LLC Acquires 65,603 Shares of SVB Financial Group (SIVB)

Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 69.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,317 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,603 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC owned 0.30% of SVB Financial Group worth $37,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Green Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Lourd Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, MANA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SIVB. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $273.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. UBS began coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $284.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SVB Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB traded up $6.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $250.56. 351,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $12,992.89, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.44. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $159.44 and a 52-week high of $271.79.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $545.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.45 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 24.25% and a return on equity of 12.83%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 1,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.77, for a total value of $297,004.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,598.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle Draper sold 2,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.95, for a total transaction of $624,864.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,961,477.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,213 shares of company stock valued at $2,724,673. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Teachers Advisors LLC Acquires 65,603 Shares of SVB Financial Group (SIVB)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/teachers-advisors-llc-increases-position-in-svb-financial-group-sivb-updated-updated-updated.html.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. Its Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit card account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.