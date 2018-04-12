Extended Stay America Inc (STAY) Shares Sold by Teachers Advisors LLC

Teachers Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Extended Stay America Inc (NYSE:STAY) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,898,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381,077 shares during the quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC owned about 0.99% of Extended Stay America worth $36,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Extended Stay America by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,246,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,679,000 after purchasing an additional 327,298 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P increased its stake in Extended Stay America by 228.9% during the fourth quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 201,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 140,088 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Extended Stay America by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,713,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,554,000 after purchasing an additional 253,006 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Extended Stay America during the fourth quarter worth about $396,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management purchased a new stake in Extended Stay America during the fourth quarter worth about $1,361,000. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on STAY shares. JPMorgan Chase upgraded shares of Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 target price (up from $19.25) on shares of Extended Stay America in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Extended Stay America in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Extended Stay America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.28.

In other Extended Stay America news, insider Kevin A. Henry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total value of $192,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,196 shares in the company, valued at $2,253,679.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAY stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.30. 1,739,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,719,227. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,782.07, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.93. Extended Stay America Inc has a 12-month low of $16.27 and a 12-month high of $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $302.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.75 million. Extended Stay America had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Extended Stay America Inc will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 13th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Extended Stay America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.00%.

Extended Stay America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc is a owner/operator of company-branded hotels in North America. The Company operates in the extended stay lodging industry. The Company owns and operates approximately 700 hotel properties consisting of approximately 75,900 rooms located in 44 states across the United States of America and in Canada.

