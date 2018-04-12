Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,938 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 11,930 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $18,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,724,000. Sun Life Financial INC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 7,895.0% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 3,198 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the period. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $337,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.2% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,757 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 6.7% during the second quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 2,809 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 72.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $184.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80,922.85, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $150.00 and a 1 year high of $199.88.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 7th. The retailer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price (down from $209.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Vetr lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.68 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $223.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.39.

In other news, Director James D. Sinegal sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.06, for a total value of $5,761,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 746,209 shares in the company, valued at $143,316,900.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Richard A. Galanti sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.62, for a total value of $958,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,300,465.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,659 shares of company stock valued at $17,317,694 in the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation is engaged in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States and Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Australia, Spain, and through its subsidiaries in Taiwan and Korea. As of August 28, 2016, the Company operated 715 warehouses across the world.

