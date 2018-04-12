Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 1,500 Shares of Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its position in Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,600 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTXS. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 290.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,433 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 33,794 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the third quarter valued at about $323,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 0.5% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 334,988 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $25,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 9.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 5.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 429,780 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $33,016,000 after acquiring an additional 22,813 shares during the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Robert Calderoni sold 2,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.64, for a total transaction of $243,304.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 163,435 shares in the company, valued at $14,977,183.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rotterdam Jeroen Van sold 4,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.89, for a total value of $424,348.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,113,848.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,010 shares of company stock valued at $7,786,462. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CTXS. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Citrix Systems from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Citrix Systems from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. BidaskClub raised Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Citrix Systems from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.56.

NASDAQ CTXS traded up $0.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $94.55. 891,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,728,234. The company has a market cap of $12,716.49, a PE ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Citrix Systems has a fifty-two week low of $73.33 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The cloud computing company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.06. Citrix Systems had a positive return on equity of 38.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $777.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc delivers solutions to secure and access applications worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including XenDesktop, a cloud-enabled desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and XenApp that allows Windows applications to be delivered as cloud services to Android and iOS mobile devices, Macs, PCs, and thin clients.

