Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Holdings Reduced by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 92.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,700 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WHR. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the third quarter worth about $129,000. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Whirlpool to $200.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. KeyCorp reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Goldman Sachs lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America set a $165.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.80.

Shares of WHR stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $149.03. 528,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 948,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $145.59 and a 12-month high of $202.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $10,590.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.84.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.33 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.02%.

WARNING: “Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Holdings Reduced by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/teachers-retirement-system-of-the-state-of-kentucky-sells-97700-shares-of-whirlpool-co-whr-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, mixers, and other small domestic appliances.

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.