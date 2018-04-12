TeamUp Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (TEAM)

TeamUp (CURRENCY:TEAM) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 12th. TeamUp has a total market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of TeamUp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TeamUp has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One TeamUp coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Particl (PART) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00160726 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00018605 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 30.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000142 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000323 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000061 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Iconic (ICON) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001031 BTC.

EGO (EGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeamUp Profile

TEAM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 11th, 2016. TeamUp’s total supply is 301,004,896 coins. TeamUp’s official Twitter account is @teamupcoin.

TeamUp Coin Trading

TeamUp can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not possible to purchase TeamUp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TeamUp must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TeamUp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

