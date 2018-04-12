Saul B. Rosenthal Purchases 4,004 Shares of Technology Investment Capital Corp. (OXSQ) Stock

Technology Investment Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) insider Saul B. Rosenthal bought 4,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.15 per share, with a total value of $24,624.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Saul B. Rosenthal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 28th, Saul B. Rosenthal bought 3,930 shares of Technology Investment Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.03 per share, with a total value of $23,697.90.

On Thursday, March 29th, Saul B. Rosenthal bought 3,309 shares of Technology Investment Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.14 per share, with a total value of $20,317.26.

On Monday, March 26th, Saul B. Rosenthal bought 4,100 shares of Technology Investment Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.15 per share, with a total value of $25,215.00.

On Friday, March 23rd, Saul B. Rosenthal bought 1,966 shares of Technology Investment Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.21 per share, with a total value of $12,208.86.

On Thursday, March 22nd, Saul B. Rosenthal acquired 3,017 shares of Technology Investment Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.15 per share, with a total value of $18,554.55.

On Tuesday, March 20th, Saul B. Rosenthal acquired 3,723 shares of Technology Investment Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.13 per share, with a total value of $22,821.99.

On Friday, February 16th, Saul B. Rosenthal acquired 3,688 shares of Technology Investment Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.68 per share, with a total value of $20,947.84.

On Wednesday, February 21st, Saul B. Rosenthal acquired 12,494 shares of Technology Investment Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $70,840.98.

On Monday, February 12th, Saul B. Rosenthal acquired 7,360 shares of Technology Investment Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.51 per share, with a total value of $40,553.60.

OXSQ traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.18. The stock had a trading volume of 63,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,364. The company has a market capitalization of $313.80, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.40. Technology Investment Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $7.56.

Technology Investment Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Technology Investment Capital had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 71.02%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Technology Investment Capital Corp. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.94%. Technology Investment Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Technology Investment Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. ValuEngine lowered Technology Investment Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. BidaskClub raised Technology Investment Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, National Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Technology Investment Capital in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Technology Investment Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

About Technology Investment Capital

TICC Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, and common stock.

