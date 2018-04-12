TechShares (THS) Trading 7.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

TechShares (CURRENCY:THS) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 3:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. During the last seven days, TechShares has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. One TechShares coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00006827 BTC on exchanges. TechShares has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $135,271.00 worth of TechShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00120904 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033569 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006935 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001256 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TechShares Coin Profile

TechShares (THS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 28th, 2016. TechShares’ total supply is 646,359,158 coins. TechShares’ official website is www.techsharescommunity.com.

Buying and Selling TechShares

TechShares can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is not presently possible to buy TechShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TechShares must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TechShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

